CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will carry out an "active threat" drill Thursday.
The Carbondale Police Department says the university is holding the exercise to assess and improve its response to emergencies.
SIUC's Emergency Operations Center conducts exercises with simulated scenarios each year, the university says. More people will be included in Thursday's drill, including members of university leadership.
The school says this year's drill will also be more visible.
“The EOC has members from several university departments, including the Department of Public Safety, faculty, University Housing, Student Health Services, University Communications and Marketing and others,” SIUC Public Safety Director and University Police Chief Ben Newman said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to see how our teams work together and to analyze strengths and areas for improvement. Although we have been planning these exercises for months, recent news serves as a reminder for why they are necessary.”
SIUC says it will send text messages to employees and students about the drill. The university says members of the public may notice an increased presence of armed police officers on the west side of campus during the drill. Additionally, parts of Lincoln Drive and campus pathways will be blocked to the public and to the media, which the university says replicates what would be done to keep people safe during a real emergency.
Newman is asking people in the area and members of the news media to respect the temporary closures put in place during the drill. A media access site will be announced the day of the drill, which the university says is also what would be done in a real emergency.
In an effort to prevent panic and avoid disturbing people who may find the drill upsetting, the university says it has sent newsletters, emails, posters and conversations to students, employees and families. Additionally, students experiencing distress can call SIUC's Counseling and Psychological Services at 618-453-5371, and employees can use the Employee Assistance Program.