CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a suicide prevention and mental health awareness event Monday on the lawn of the university's Morris Library.
The "Send Silence Packing" event will include a display of backpacks placed on the library lawn, with each backpack representing a life lost to suicide. The display, which will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, will also include photos and stories provided by families who've lost a loved one to suicide, a news release from the university says.
The display will also include information about mental health and resources people at SIU and in the community can use.
Send Silence Packing is a display created by the nonprofit Active Minds. The organization says the goal of the display is to end the silence and stigma surrounding mental health. Active Minds also offers a virtual experience called Behind the Backpacks with more stories from people who've dealt with suicidal ideation or have lost a loved one to suicide.
If there is inclement weather on Monday, the university says the display will move to the SIU Student Center.