CARBONDALE, IL — The conversation about racial inequality has led to renewed interest in a moment that drew attention at a local university. Three Southern Illinois University cheerleaders followed in quarterback Colin Kaepernick's footsteps by kneeling during the national anthem. It was in protest of police brutality against African Americans.
In 2017 Alaysia Brandy, Czarina Tinker, and Ari Hunt's lives changed the day they decided to take a knee during college games. Their intent was to start a conversation about police brutality. Brandy said their message fell on deaf ears, even from members of their squad.
"I actually had a cheerleader say to me 'I don't want to be educated. I want to stay ignorant. The only thing I want to stay educated on is my zoology degree,'" said Brandy.
Now, as anti-police-brutality protests continue across the nation, their message is hard to ignore. Brandy said it's nice the southern Illinois community is finally seeing the issues, but allies need to do more than attend protests.
"If you're just going to a protest to take your picture and leaving, if you're just posting on Instagram to look like you're a good person, you're not a good person. It takes two seconds to find and sign a petition," said Brandy.
Tinker said we still have a long way to go to hold people accountable for their actions, but she's hopeful that change will come.
"It's shocking to me that it took so long for people to actually recognize the issue that is going on," said Tinker.
Even though the girls are away from SIU, they have continued to fight for justice in their own communities.
"It's just sad we still have to fight to say 'Can we live?' I'm fighting so my nephews won't have too," Brandy said.
Brandy said she did find support from former SIU Director of Athletics Jerry Kill and current Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan during that stressful time when the cheerleaders were kneeling in protest.