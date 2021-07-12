CARBONDALE, IL — If you were in the Local 6 area in 2017, you'll remember the total solar eclipse that dazzled local communities in the path of totality and drew thousands of people to our region. The next total solar eclipse our area will get a front row seat for — so to speak — will occur on April 8, 2024.
One of our communities that will have a prime view of the event is Carbondale, Illinois, and Southern Illinois University is beginning a 1,000-day countdown to the eclipse on Tuesday.
The university says it's in an "eclipse crossroads" because it was in the path of totality of both the 2017 and 2024 eclipses.
To check out SIU's eclipse countdown clock and look through images from the university's 2017 eclipse event, click here.