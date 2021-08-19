CARBONDALE, IL– During an event Thursday in the office of Southern Illinois Chancellor Austin Lane, SIU Credit Union presented a $500,000 check to SIU's Touch of Nature Environmental Center .
The funds will be used to build the SIU Credit Union Event Center at Touch of Nature, which is located at 1206 Touch of Nature Road in Makanda, just a few miles from campus.
“Touch of Nature is a pride and joy of SIU. We have our own oasis right there,” Chancellor Lane said. “This partnership with SIU Credit Union is magnificent. This gift will provide the credit union with great visibility among our students and the community.”
SIU Credit Union has a long history of supporting the university. The credit union has given major donations to the SIU Day of Giving, as well as as SIU's new student programs and the Saluki Food Pantry.
“The opportunity to give back to our community and to help it grow was a proposition that couldn’t be passed up. The Touch of Nature Event Center will showcase more of the beauty and fun of Southern Illinois, and we liked being able to help make a project like this happen,” Mike Lantrip, CEO of SIU Credit Union, said. “SIU is the economic engine of our region, and this facility can be instrumental in helping our tourism industry. Similar projects have been proven in other regions to be a quality-of-life enhancement and have a great impact on the local economy. We don’t see why this can’t have the same impact on our area.”
Touch of Nature is a full-service outdoor education center that serves SIU and the region. It provides opportunities for team building, environmental education, zip lining, rock climbing, canoeing, kayaking, overnight camps, and more.