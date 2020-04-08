CARBONDALE, IL — Financial help is on the way for local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greg Bouhl with Southern Illinois University is working remotely, but he's staying busy. He's talking with members of the business community to help them navigate the state and federal resources available to them. He said he's never experienced anything like it.
"We have worked with these small businesses for a number of years. It's absolutely heartbreaking. You see people you've become friends with and the challenges they are going through, the uncertainty they have to be able to generate an income for themselves even after this is over," said Bouhl.
To help them navigate the loan process, SIU economic development experts are offering free webinars and phone calls to business leaders. So far, they've helped more than 300 people.
"There's a number of different resources to help businesses to at least have some cash in the door to help the doors stay open or be ready to reopen when restrictions lift," said Bouhl.
Bouhl said the most important thing is that businesses survive the pandemic.
"Small businesses drive so much employment in our towns. If they don't get the help to stay open, that's going to impact people paying their bills later on," said Bouhl.
The next webinar will be on April 14. To find out how to be a part of it visit sbdc.siu.edu.