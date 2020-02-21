CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Associate Provost for Enrollment Jennifer DeHaemers will be leaving her position at SIU to work for a university in Michigan.
Central Michigan University has announced DeHaemers will take on the role of vice president for student recruitment and retention, a new position at the university.
Coincidentally, another former Local 6 area university administrator announced DeHaemers' new position.
Former Murray State University President Bob Davies has been CMU's president since 2018.
In a news release announcing DeHaemers' hiring, Davies said "In more than two decades meeting the challenges of university admissions and enrollment, Jennifer DeHaemers has proven herself a collaborative leader with vision, skill and a track record of accomplishment."
In her new role at CMU, DeHaemers will oversee important facets of student recruitment and retention, including admissions, scholarships and financial aid, the registrar's office, the CMU Office of Student Success, and the CMU Career Development Center, according to the release.
"I am excited to join President Davies' team and work with colleagues at Central Michigan University to improve the overall enrollment and retention of students," DeHaemers said in the news release. "There are many outstanding programs and initiatives to positively influence the student experience."
DeHaemers will begin working in her new position at CMU on June 1.