CARBONDALE, IL – On Wednesday, Southern Illinois University (SIU) Chancellor Austin Lane announced the expansion of the Forever SIU fundraising campaign with a new goal of $500 million.
The Forever SIU campaign was launched in 2017 with the goal of raising $75 million in three years. According to SIU, the SIU Foundation passed that milestone seven months early.
“At the end of 2019, we had already surpassed that new goal,” Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation, said. “That’s when we set our sights on $200 million, and we’re well ahead of schedule. It’s clear that we need to keep this momentum.”
Chancellor Lane made the announcement Wednesday in front of a large crowd as SIU kicked off its Saluki Takeover Tour in St. Louis.
“This will reshape they way we imagine the future of SIU,” Chancellor Lane said.
The money raised from the campaign has helped fund scholarships, campus improvements, supported faculty and enhanced alumni engagement.
For more information about the Forever SIU campaign, contact siuf@ia.siu.edu.