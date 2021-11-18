CARBONDALE, IL – The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Faculty Association (SIUFCA) is asking the SIU Carbondale administration to stop its disciplinary investigation into mathematics professor Mingqing Xiao.
In April, SIU began it's investigation after learning Professor Xiao was facing indictment through the Department of Justice's (DOJ) “China Initiative” created during the Trump administration.
The DOJ announced its indictment of Professor Xiao claiming he was “concealing support from the Chinese government and a Chinese university” in a grant application to the National Science Foundation.
“We find this behavior reprehensible and frightening in a country where the rule of law and presumption of innocence is supposed to mean something,” SIUCFA President Anne Fletcher said. “We believe the federal charges against Professor Xiao should also be dismissed and further, the university should discontinue the disciplinary investigation against Professor Xiao and restore him to his teaching and research duties.”
Professor Xiao is a 30-year resident of the United States and became a United States citizen in 2006. He has been a mathematics professor at SIU Carbondale since 2000.
“Eerily reminiscent of the incarceration of Japanese-Americans in the 1940’s and the McCarthy era witch hunts of the 1950’s that destroyed so many American lives and careers, the China Initiative fuels anti-Asian sentiments, hostility, and xenophobia. And it threatens the livelihood of our institutions of higher education, the talented professionals we employ, the students we educate, and the communities we serve." SIUC Professor Edward Benyas said.
SIUFCA is urging the Southern Illinois community to sign the Stanford Letter, which urges the DOJ to end the "China Initiative".