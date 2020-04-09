CARBONDALE,IL — All across the country, people are stepping up and doing their part to fight COVID-19. For the next few weeks, the Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Biological Sciences faculty are making what's called a viral transport medium used to preserve COVID-19 samples for testing.
When state experts put out a call to action for local universities to help make a viral transport medium to preserve COVID-19 samples for testing Scott Hamilton-Brehm with SIU didn't hesitate to answer.
"The state needs help. We as a nation need help. I'm too old to become a soldier. This is not a war with guns. This is a war on the turf we work in, which is molecular biology. If we can make a solution that will make the state and the nation better, we will do it," said Hamilton-Brehm.
Hamilton-Brehm said testing is a major part of winning this war.
"The virus can't hide if we know exactly who has it and where it is then we have control of it. That's the key thing. We need to know where it is at all times. When we don't know where it is, that's when we get into trouble and new hot spots," said Hamilton-Brehm.
It's a team effort. Trevor Murphy is a SIU student and on the production team. He said he's proud to be doing his part.
"It's a very crucial component to transporting the swabs to testing facilities to figure out who's infected and where this virus is, so we can do better contact tracing and better treat these individuals with the virus," said Murphy.
We are all working towards a common goal. SIU's contribution will make up 30% of the viral transport medium used by the state.