CARBONDALE, IL — Art and science are combining this week at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Graduate student Kayleigh Doyle has spent the past several days painting a mural on a wall at the Life Science II building.
The SIU School of Medicine is working with the School of Art and Design on the project, which is scheduled to be complete sometime this week. The departments are hopeful the project will encourage more collaboration across disciplines.
Doyle designed the mural, pitched it to the university and is working on completing it. The project is part of her murals class. It's the first mural she has done by herself. She spoke with us about what sorts of techniques she's using and why.
"What I did was I broke the image down, I posterized it in Photoshop, and it breaks it down into little images. If you think of, like, old school propaganda photos with big chunks of color, you can break them down into individual colors instead of having to blend, so it kind of does a little bit of optical mixing," Doyle says.
"It's mostly just brush. If it was a bigger surface, we'd use rollers at first, but it just didn't make sense," she explains. "And it's a little bit messier, so when you're inside and you're worried about paint slinging on walls that you don't have paint color for, you need to be a little bit careful."
Doyle said she's been painting since Monday, around eight hours a day. She hopes to have the project finished this week, so it's a nice surprise for returning faculty and students.