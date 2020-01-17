CARBONDALE, IL — A university is doing its part to end the special education teacher shortage in southern Illinois. Southern Illinois University Carbondale is using more than $300,000 from the state for its new special education program, Grow Your Own. The first group of students is set to graduate in December of 2021.
"We are scrambling to have coverage in the classrooms," said SIU Special Education Professor Deborah Bruns.
A shortage of special education teachers is hitting the southern Illinois region hard. Bruns said there are many reasons for the shortage.
"Budget issues in Illinois. We have many students that are very aggressive, so you can only dodge chairs for so long," said Bruns.
In a special education classroom, a teacher will have a diverse group of students with different needs. One of the biggest challenges is meeting those needs in a small amount of time.
"Every student is different and needs that one-on-one time with a teacher, and there's only one of me," said Vienna High School Special Education Teacher Lenore Ashby.
Bruns said not having stable staffing in special education classrooms can have a negative impact on students.
"It's going to impact their progress and development. Right now people are getting creative addressing these needs," said Bruns.
SIU is doing its best to address those needs in the Grow Your Own program. Right now the program has 18 paraprofessional students. State tuition covers 100% of their tuition and fees.