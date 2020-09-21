CARBONDALE, IL - Local Southern Illinois law students are talking about the impact Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had on their lives. Right now there are 237 laws students enrolled at the SIU School of Law. About half of them are women.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “Fight for things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you. ”It looks like Ginsberg fought for justice the right way because law students like Schuyler Frashier credit her for inspiring them to pursue law.
"She means so much to me. I definitely wouldn't be sitting here if it wasn't for her. A lot of the rights that women take for granted now she fought for us to have," said Frashier.
Schuyler found out about Ginsburg passing moments before a competition she was preparing for. She remembers feeling sad but found strength to compete from Ginsburg's legacy.
"When I was pulling myself together one of the things I thought about was Ruth Bader Ginsburg persevered through so many challenges. So if she could do that I knew I could do my oral arguments before I fell a part," said Frashier.
Myla Burton is also an SIU law student. She said the whole country should feel indebted to Ginsburg for her work fighting for equal protection for women and men.
"The few things that people describe her with having is tenacity and grit. I hope to bring to my career and use that to keep fighting for equal rights," said Burton.
Now when you walk down the hallway at the SIU School of Law you'll see hundreds of pictures of women who graduated from the program. Frashier said none of that would be possible without Ginsburg laying the foundation.
"We don't have equal representation in judges in the state and national level so there's still work to do," said Frashier.
These women are ready to take over where Ginsburg left off.