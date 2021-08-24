CARBONDALE, IL– Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Delta Air Lines have reached an agreement that will provide an accelerated career path for aviation students interested in becoming professional pilots.
The agreement allows SIU to become a part of Delta's Propel Collegiate Pilot Career Path Program. The program was established in 2018, and SIU is the thirteenth school to participate.
The agreement is a five-year pact. The propel program supplements Delta’s pilot hiring needs by offering an accelerated path to the airline’s flight deck for selected students. After a rigorous interview and evaluation process, Delta will offer successful candidates a qualified job offer, detailing a defined path and accelerated timeline to become a Delta pilot.
SIU Chancellor Austin Lane was joined by Kelvin Mason, Propel’s pilot development manager, and Delta First Officer Graham Bostrom. Michael Burgener the interim director at SIU’s School of Aviation was also in attendance.
This is SIU’s first agreement with a major airline to mentor and hire aviation students directly from the program.