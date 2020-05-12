CARBONDALE, IL — During the coronavirus pandemic, knowledge about how to fight and prevent the virus has become a powerful weapon.
As we prepare for life after quarantine, you might be wondering: Is it safe to go to certain cities and counties?
Southern Illinois University researcher Koushik Sinha and his team hope the Virus Contact Map they're developing will help people answer those question, make smart choices and prevent more people from becoming infected.
"We want people to feel safe when they start venturing out. Also, it will help them plan how they move around," said Sinha.
They have also worked with health care providers to meet their needs as well.
"It will really help them in their contact tracing efforts. Second, it will help them identify the trends as well as hot spots and then mark those out and warn the public in advance," said Sinha.
The map has all kinds of special features that allow people to add information about what county they live in and the recent places they've visited.
It even gives people the option to share their Google timeline history.
The researchers' top priority is honoring the privacy of users. Therefore, they said they do not store any data.
"If we can do something for the greater good without compromising on the privacy of people, I think that's the biggest takeaway for us," said Sinha.
Because the more information we can use to protect ourselves, the more successful we'll be at flattening the curve.
They hope to launch the first version of the app next month. The app can be used by everyone, regardless of whether they are sick.