CARBONDALE, IL — A team led by a researcher at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has discovered a new variant of COVID-19 that is specific to and dominant in the U.S., according to the university.
SIU Carbondale says the mutation might be more easily transmissible than other variants and its impact on vaccines is uncertain.
The university says Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at SIU Keith Gagnon says the work in his lab has uncovered a novel U.S.-specific coronavirus variant that accounts for about half of the cases in the country.
SIU says an article detailing the discovery, “Emergence and Evolution of a Prevalent New SARS-CoV-2 Variant in the United States,” was submitted on Monday, Jan. 11, to BioRxiv, a preprint server that SIU says is aimed at quickly disseminating research while it undergoes peer review.
“It’s here. We found it,” Gagnon said. “It’s definitely home-grown and widespread, and we’re the first to characterize it.”
SIU Carbondale says the term "COVID-19" actually encompasses a constantly evolving and varying virus that changes as it moves through populations over time, compared to one specific "bug."
The university explains that understanding these changes is what Gagnon's team is trying to do. The university says the team's work involves genomic surveillance of the virus as it works its way through the population, which can lead to early identification of new variants and help health authorities formulate proper responses during a pandemic.
The university continues to explain that sometimes variants disappear shortly after they emerge, while other hang around.
Multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been identified around the world — including in the U.K., the Netherlands, Australia, and South Africa.
SIU says when viewed under an electron microscope, the coronavirus has spiky, crown-like structures that give it its name, and mutations can cause changes in those structures.
With variants appearing around the world, the university reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that it had not seen the emergence of a highly contagious new U.S. variant of the coronavirus, but notes that there are probably many variants emerging around the globe.
The university says Gagnon's discovery of this new variant, which they refer to as 20C-US, appears to confirm that suspicion.
“We have identified a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that emerged in the United States early in the coronavirus disease pandemic and has become one of the most prevalent U.S. variants,” the article states.