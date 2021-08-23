CARBONDALE– The City of Carbondale Police Department are reporting one person is dead, and the others were injured, following a shooting early Sunday morning.
Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Carbondale police responded to a shots fired called at the 500 block of West Cherry Street. A party was taking place at the residence where SIU students and non-students were in attendance.
Upon arriving at the house, officers found a gun shot victim and quickly attempted life resuscitation measures. The individual later died at at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. They Carbondale Police Department have confirmed they were an SIU student.
While officers were at the hospital, three other victims came into the emergency department on their own from the same location with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. None of these three victims are affiliated with SIU.
There is not any suspect information to provide at this point in the investigation. The SIU Police Department is assisting with the investigation that is currently active and ongoing.
Anyone who attended the party, or has information, is urged to call Carbondale police at 618-457-3200.