Southern Illinois University Carbondale students assembled on campus Wednesday afternoon to protest the school's response to recent gun violence in the community.
Students assembled at 1 p.m. Wednesday outside the Student Center then marched towards the chancellor's lawn.
According to the SIUC Student Safety Facebook page, the protest is regarding "the SIU administration's failure to safeguard the lives of its students."
In August, 18-year-old SIUC student Keeshanna Jackson was killed in a shooting that broke out during a party in Carbondale.
