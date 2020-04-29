CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale wants to hear from nearby businesses about how COVID-19 is affecting them.
The SIUC Research Park is conducting an online survey asking businesses how the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois' stay-at-home order and other restrictions aiming to prevent the spread of the virus are impacting them. The survey also asks business owners what can be done to help them with the challenges they face.
The 21-question survey is open to businesses in Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson counties.
In a news release about the survey, the university says independent contractors, local companies, national company franchises, retailers, restaurants, industrial businesses, home-based businesses, utilities, mines, arts/entertainment/recreation and all other kinds of businesses in those five southern Illinois counties are welcome to complete the survey.
The survey will be completely confidential, the university says.
“The more businesses that we can reach through the survey, the more complete a picture that we can provide to local, state, and federal stakeholders about what's happening in southern Illinois,” Research Park Executive Director Lynn Andersen Lindberg said in a news release about the survey. “This is our opportunity to spread the word about our region's businesses and share the many successes and challenges that are being experienced today.”
The deadline to complete the survey is noon on May 4. To fill it out online, click here to visit the Research Park website.