CARBONDALE, IL -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale is not holding in-person commencement this spring for graduating students.
The university says it is looking into other ways to hold the graduation. They may be so virtually or possibly hold it in the future.
The change does not interfere with a student's ability to graduate.
Students who are qualified to graduate will still do so and their degrees will be mailed as usual.
Refund information for students who had already rented caps and gowns will be posted here.
