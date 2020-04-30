MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, one new case in Hickman County and one new case in Ballard County.
A new release says the cases from McCracken County include a 49-year-old female, a 23-year-old female and a 53-year-old male. The new case in Hickman County is a 28-year-old female, and the new case in Ballard County is a 50-year-old male.
The health department says there's now a total of 63 positive cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, eight cases in Ballard, four in Hickman, two in Carlisle and one in Fulton.
The health department also reports 26 people have recovered and one person has died from the virus in McCracken, one person has recovered in Ballard and one person has died in Carlisle.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: