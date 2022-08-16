MEMPHIS (WMC-TV) — Six people were injured overnight in a shooting at a Memphis hospital.
The Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A reporter with NBC affiliate WMC-TV confirmed shooting began in emergency room parking lot.
A car riddled with bullet holes could be seen beside a gas station next to the hospital.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says the six people were taken to other area hospitals.
WMC reports that two people were taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, one of whom is now non-critical. The four others were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and one of those individuals is now non-critical as well.
A suspect has not been named, but investigators say the shooter was in a black SUV. WMC reports that police say three of the victims involved in the shooting are being detained because they were allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle.