McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. has announced the Class XI participants in the 2020 PaxtonScholars Program.
MCCCE says the following six African American high schools juniors enrolled in Paducah Public Schools or McCracken County Schools make up this year's program: Paducah Tilghman students Zabrina Hunter, Ma’Liyah Jones, Rosie Minter, Maci Robinson, Joseph Reeves and McCracken County student Katelynn Williams.
MCCCE says these six outstanding students were selected from a total of 13 applications submitted by African American juniors enrolled in the two school districts.
The PaxtonScholars Program says it aims to enhance students' self-esteem, parent or guardian advocacy, peer and mentor interaction, maintenance and improvement of academic performance and preparation for the transition to college. The program says African American students face unique challenges in those areas.
The PaxtonScholars participants will receive college scholarship funds based on GPA during their junior and senior years of high school and through the first two semesters of college. A laptop suitable for college will also be given to each of the six scholars this month.
MCCCE, a nonprofit organization, was organized in 2006 after receiving a $1 million donor-directed endowment established at the Community Foundation of West Kentucky by the late Fred Paxton and his wife, Peggy Paxton. In addition to the PaxtonScholars Program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their post-secondary education.
Donations to support the efforts of the MCCCE, Inc. can be made to the administrator of the Paxton Endowment, which is the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, at P.O. Box 7901, Paducah, Kentucky 42002-7901 or directly to MCCCE, Inc. at 300 South Third Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003.