Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING... Showers will continue tonight, along with a few thunderstorms, mainly in locations along and north of the Ohio River. Rainfall totals will likely range from 1 to 2 inches in those areas, but some locally higher amounts will be possible if thunderstorms manage to repeat over the same locations. Farther south across much of western Kentucky, amounts closer to one half to one inch are expected. It should be noted, however, that some minor flooding could still possibly occur in tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, due to debris possibly clogging some of the area drainage systems. In addition, areas fog, possibly dense at times, may develop over the Purchase area of western Kentucky, far southeast Missouri and the southern tip of Illinois for a few hours this evening as a warm front lifts north into the region. Motorists should be prepared for visibilities well below a mile at times.