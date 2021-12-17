GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested six people accused of stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from storm-ravaged areas of Graves County, the sheriff's office says.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon that deputies and state troopers arrested half a dozen people accused of stealing items from the Pritchett and Cardinal Road area of the county.
Authorities stopped a caravan of suspects at the intersection of U.S. 45 South and Pritchett Road and arrested them, the sheriff's office says.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspects had all of the stolen property in their possession when they were arrested.
If you see someone in your neighborhood taking property, including vehicles, the sheriff's office says not to be shy about asking who they are. The sheriff's office advises you to take pictures of the people taking things, or immediately call law enforcement. If people are there taking things they own or they're there for another legitimate reason, the sheriff's office says they shouldn't have an issue with you being cautious and alert.
Authorities have not yet released the names of the people arrested.