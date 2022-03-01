The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people Monday night during a multi-agency drug investigation.
Over the past week, detectives from McCracken, Marshall, Calloway, and Graves County Sheriff’s Offices along with DEA agents have been working together on multiple investigations in Western Kentucky.
On Monday, one of those investigations led to six arrests at a Paducah Hotel on the 5000 block of Cairo Road.
During the investigation, detectives seized more than 2.4 pounds of meth, over $7,000 in suspected drug money and assorted drug paraphernalia.
The following individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
- Billy Burns, 30, Paducah
- Trafficking in meth (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on suspended license
- Brett Nance, 38, Murray
- Conspiracy to trafficking in meth (1st offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Jeremiah Williams, 42, McCracken County
- Conspiracy to trafficking in meth (1st offense)
- Thomas Venzera, 32, McCracken County
Pamela Bettencourt, 37, Paducah
- Conspiracy to trafficking in meth (2nd offense) and operating on suspended license
- Conspiracy to trafficking in meth (1st offense), possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Conspiracy to trafficking in meth (2nd offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing.