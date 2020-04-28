MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in McCracken County, the Purchase District Health Department says. The county has seen 52 confirmed cases since novel coronavirus testing began.
The cases confirmed Tuesday include a 69-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, and a 78-year-old man, the health department said in a news release. All six individuals tested positive for the virus on April 27.
Regarding the other counties the Purchase District Health Department serves, the release says Ballard has seven cases, Carlisle has two, Hickman has three, and Fulton has one.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: