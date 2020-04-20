GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Graves County, Kentucky, on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 68.
The Graves County Health Department says five of the six patients are in isolation in their homes. Those include a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s. The sixth case confirmed Monday is a woman in her 90s who is in isolation in the hospital, the health department says.
In a news release announcing the new cases, the health department says seven people in Graves County have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease.
The health department is encouraging members of the community to make social distancing a priority.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
