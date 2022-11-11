PADUCAH — Six fire recruits from the Paducah Fire Department graduated from the first class of the Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy on Friday.
The ceremony in Powderly, Kentucky, recognized 26 participants from across the state. Those graduating from the Paducah Fire Department were Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott and Michael Winnans.
This is the first class of the Recruit Academy coordinated by the Kentucky Fire Commission and National Responder Preparedness Center. The comprehensive academy involved 13 weeks of training.
To learn more about Kentucky Fire Commission State Fire Rescue Training, visit kyfirecommission.kctcs.edu.