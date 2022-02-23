Six people were arrested Monday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office conducted drug investigations at two hotels in Paducah.
The first investigation took place at Budget Inn on HC Mathis Drive in Paducah.
Just before noon Monday, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office searched a room at the hotel belonging to 36-year-old Phillip Graff of Paducah.
During the search of Graff's room detectives seized meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Graff was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Later that evening, detectives with the sheriff's office received complaints of drug activity at Days Inn by Wyndham on Hinkleville Road in Paducah. During the investigation, detectives stopped a vehicle leaving the hotel driven by 43-year-old Amy Thomas of Mayfield.
A search of Thomas' vehicle revealed meth, hydrocodone pills and marijuana. Thomas was arrested and charged with disregarding a traffic control device, trafficking in meth, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A short time later, deputies with the sheriff's office stopped another vehicle leaving the hotel.
The vehicle was occupied by 24-year-old Brandon graham of Mayfield and 21-year-old Sedra Wendel of Paducah.
A K-9 with the sheriff's office alerted deputies to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle deputies located marijuana packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.
The handgun was discovered under Graham's seat. Graham is a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess a firearm. Wedel then confessed to the deputies she had meth and drug paraphernalia that she hid on her person when the vehicle was stopped.
Graham was charged with careless driving, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wendel was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As party of the investigation, the sheriff's office obtained search warrants for two different hotels rooms at the Days Inn. During the search detectives located and seized meth, marijuana, cocaine, ectasy, smoking pipes, scales, two handguns, ammunition and $3,203 in cash believed to be from illegal drug sales.
The investigation revealed one of the handguns was reported stolen in Tennessee.
Two additional people were arrested as a result of these search warrants. 36-year-old Jonathon Cash of Mayfield was arrested and charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in meth (2nd offense), trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property - firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The second person arrested was 22-year-old Kelli Buchanan of Mayfield. Buchanan was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All five of these individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely.