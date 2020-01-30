GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Six people have been arrested in connection to a multi-county theft investigation, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
The investigation began after numerous thefts were reported in the Symsonia and Clear Springs areas of Graves County in December, the sheriff's office says in a news release. Two suspects — 22-year-old William Burgie and 19-year-old Kelsie Dawson — were identified from surveillance photos, the release says.
The sheriff's office claims Burgie and Dawson fled the county after they learned that warrants were filed for their arrest. The release alleges that the two hid in another county, but periodically returned to Graves County and had continued involvement in thefts there.
After receiving word Tuesday that the two might be hiding in a camper in a remote, wooded area of Livingston County, the release says investigators with Graves, Livingston and Marshall counties set up surveillance. That afternoon, the two were found and arrested after a brief foot pursuit in the area of Colin Road in Livingston County, investigators say.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says some of the stolen items were recovered in and around the camper, along with methamphetamine and items associated with drug use. Investigators say they also found the vehicle believed to have been used in the thefts about 100-yards off the roadway in the area where Burgie and Dawson were found.
Late Tuesday night, Graves County deputies recovered stolen property from a home on Kentucky 58 east in Mayfield. The news release says deputies recovered tools, kerosene heater, chainsaws and ATVs, among other items. The release says deputies also found and seized meth at the home. The homeowner, 56-year-old Anthony Driver, was arrested on drug possession charges.
Just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, the release says Livingston County deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers served a search warrant at a home on Jake Dukes Road in Livingston County related to the theft investigation. There, three people were arrested — 36-year-old Joshua Armbuster, 40-year-old Vickie Sumner and 46-year-old Grady P’Poole. The release says investigators found meth, a gun, drug-related items and "a large quantity of stolen property."
Later Wednesday morning, the release says, investigators with the Graves, Marshall, Lyon, Livingston, and McCracken County sheriff's departments went through property related to the investigation looking for stolen items from cases in other counties. The release says Graves County deputies recovered a trailer full of property that had been stolen from Graves County homes, KSP troopers recovered items stolen from Graves County and McCracken County deputies seized items from thefts that happened there.
Burgie was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass and possession of meth on the second offense. Dawson was charged with possession of meth. Armbruster was charged with meth trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sumner was charged with possession of meth. Driver was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. P’Poole was arrested on a Livingston County warrant.