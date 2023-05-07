(KUSA) — Six people were injured Sunday when an HVAC unit fell into a pool at a Colorado resort.
Aurora Fire said crews were already on-scene at the Gaylord Rocking for physical training when the incident happened just before 10 a.m.
Between 50 to 100 people were in the pool when part of the HVAC system fell in. Officials said of the victims taken to the hospital, two suffered critical injuries.
At this time, it’s not clear what caused the collapse.
Aurora Fire Rescue said the Gaylord will be conducting an investigation.
Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Alec Oughton said “We don't have any information about what led up to the collapse. “He also said, “I know they have an interest in looking into what happened and getting to the bottom of it."
Oughton said there is no further threat. He said “our folks have gone in there and isolated the area. And we've been working with the Gaylord just to make sure that nobody goes in that area until they can get someone in there to take a look at it and just verify that everything's good to go."