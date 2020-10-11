MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Six people were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed at the entrance of the former Old Ledbetter Bridge, falling down the embankment where the bridge once stood.
Deputies responded to the scene of the crash at 12:35 a.m. Saturday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Levi Darnall of Benton, Kentucky, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Clark's River Road when he took the exit towards the old Ledbetter Bridge. Investigators say the truck crashed into the barricade in place to alert drivers of the road closure. The vehicle continued through a field and over the large embankment. The sheriff's office says the truck fell about 50 feet, landing upside down on the ground below.
The sheriff's office says Darnall and four passengers who were in the truck — 23-year-old Gage Tynes, 20-year-old Rylen Sutherland, 22-year-old Weston Duke, and 20-year-old Mason Green, all of Benton — were taken to local hospitals for injuries investigators say were not incapacitating. A fifth passenger, 23-year-old Matthew Hunt of Benton, was taken first to a local hospital, then later transferred to an out-of-state hospital. The sheriff's office says Hunt's injures were incapacitating.
Darnall was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in aggravating circumstances, second-degree assault, four counts of fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.