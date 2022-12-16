Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties.
At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, improved ventilation at gatherings, good hand hygiene and increased COVID-19 testing.
Eighty-six counties in Illinois are at an elevated risk for COVID-19, up from 74 a week ago, according to the CDC. Of those, the CDC reported 43 counties were at a high level, up from 29 a week ago.
If you test positive for COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider to discuss whether you need treatment with one of the effective antiviral medications, Paxlovid, Lagverio or Remdesivir.
Access to tests and treatments can be found at the following test to treat site or by contacting your provider for treatment options, within 5 days of feeling ill.
IDPH is distributing up to one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois households. You can request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Project ACT website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.
Free or low cost COVID-19 testing locations are also available throughout the state and can be found on the IDPH website’s testing locator page.
The CDC expanded its authorization on Dec. 9 for bivalent boosters to include children aged 6 months to 5 years.
The updated boosters are available at pharmacies, hospitals and other healthcare providers. The best way to locate a vaccine provider near you is to visit www.vaccines.gov and search for bivalent booster availability.