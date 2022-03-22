TISHOMINGO OK (KFOR) — Six high school students were killed a crash involving a semitrailer in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that six girls enrolled in Tishomingo High School died in the crash. Tishomingo is about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
The girls were in a car that collided with a semitrailer at the intersection of US 377 and Oklahoma 22 around 12:30 p.m.
It's still not clear what may have caused the crash.
High school officials say classes will be in session on Wednesday, but staff will focus on students' emotional well-being.