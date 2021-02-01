MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library may still be closed to the public, but it's expanding its resources.
The library recently received five laptops and hotspots, funded by Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives and the Institute of Library Museum Services Workforce Grant, awarded to 20 Kentucky Public Libraries.
These laptops and hotspots, according to the library, are being used to help provide skill building kits that include resources on resume writing, job searching, digital safety, and more.
The library says the Skill Building Kit comes with a laptop, mobile hotspot, and USB flash drive. Instead of three months, like the libraries Digital Toolbox, the skill building kits can be checked out for one month to shorten waiting periods.
The library says these kits will help expand access to free Wi-Fi and computer access while the library remains closed to the public.
When checking out these kits, the library says you have the option to receive one-on-one instruction virtually. These one-on-one, one-hour sessions will be provided by the Adult Services Technology Assistant Devin Cook, who is the Project Director of the Skill Building Kits Lending Program.
The library says these optional sessions are intended to give you some extra help when needed — from interview practice to how to browse the internet.
Self-instruction resources are also included with the kit. The library says the laptops will be set up with various shortcuts and bookmarks to help you on your skill building journey.
To check out the Skill Building Kits, you must first agree to filling out KDLA's required survey at the end of their lending period. The library says your answers are kept confidential and are only shared with KDLA for data purposes.
Additionally, you must be 18 years or older to place the skill building kits on hold, because of the Children's Internet Protection Act. You can call 270-442-2510 ext. 119 to learn more about the Skill Building Kits.