NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The top legal counsel for Republican Gov. Bill Lee has taken over the state’s attorney general office.
Earlier this year, the Tennessee Supreme Court announced that Jonathan Skrmetti would replace Attorney General Herbert Slatery, a Republican who announced in May that he wouldn’t seek another eight-year term.
Tennessee is the only state in the U.S. where its Supreme Court appoints the attorney general.
Prior to serving in Lee’s administration, Skrmetti worked as the attorney general’s chief deputy from 2018-2021. Skrmetti's first day in office was Thursday.