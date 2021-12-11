MAYFIELD, KY — Heartbreak in Mayfield and across the region following Friday night's deadly tornadoes and severe storms.
Crews are continuing to search through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, which collapsed Friday night while 110 people were inside. Forty people were rescued as of Saturday morning.
The town's court square also suffered major damage.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan has signed an executive order putting Mayfield under a state of emergency. She said a dusk-to-dawn curfew is in place until further notice.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also issued a state of emergency at the state level, and President Joe Biden has signed a federal disaster declaration to free up federal aid to help Kentuckians affected by the storms.
Sky 6 video taken Saturday shows the damage at Mayfield Court Square and at Mayfield Consumer Products.
