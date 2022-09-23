PADUCAH — You expect food and fun at Barbecue on the River, but what about a parachute show? A group of veterans will perform a parachute demonstration Saturday morning in downtown Paducah.
The All Veteran Group out of North Carolina will perform the free parachute show, and it's all for a good cause: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Window World of Paducah is partnering with the group to put on the show. While the show is free to watch, donations for St. Jude will be accepted. You can stop by their booth at the festival to donate, and Window World of Paducah says it will match all donations.
The show starts at 11 a.m. You can check it out at Barbecue at the River at Campbell and 8th Street in downtown Paducah.
For more information about All Veteran Group, visit allveterangroup.org.