PADUCAH — SkyWest Airlines has filed a notice with the Department of Transportation that it will pull out of 29 airports, including Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Missouri.
Paducah Mayor George Bray confirms to Local 6 that the Paducah airport is included in the notice, which says the airline will pull out of the affected airports after 90 days. During the 90-day period, which began Thursday, SkyWest will continue to provide flights at the locations included in the notice.
SkyWest is a regional airline that partners with multiple national airlines, including United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines, as well as Alaskan airlines. While flights out of Barkley and the Cape Girardeau airport are booked through United Express, the planes are operated by SkyWest.
Because the two airports are part of the Essential Air Service program — which gives small communities access to the National Air Transportation System — SkyWest's departure does not mean the end of flights at those locations. During the 90-day period, the Department of Transportation will solicit bids for another air service provider.
In a news release about the notice, Barkley Regional Airport says SkyWest has committed to a smooth transition and will likely continue to provide service beyond the 90-day period. In the meantime, Barkley Regional and the city of Cape Girardeau each say there are no immediate changes to flight schedules.
Barkley Regional says SkyWest made the decision to leave dozens of Essential Air Service locations because of pilot shortages and rising jet fuel costs.
“Although we understand this decision by SkyWest was due to pilot staffing issues and rising fuel prices, Barkley will continue its efforts to aggressively pursue other airline opportunities," Barkley Regional Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said in a statement Thursday. "Our catchment data confirms there’s enough demand to successfully support new air service at Barkley. In addition, we know our customers love us because we offer short lines, convenient parking, friendly staff, exceptional customer service, and when you land, you’re home. The Paducah region is a great market and soon we’ll have a beautiful terminal for our next airline partner(s) to operate out from.” That new terminal is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.
In a news release of its own, the city of Cape Girardeau says it is disappointed by SkyWest's decision, but understands the company's position.
"As the entire world has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize the extremely negative impacts endured by the airline industry over the last two years. This, in addition to an ongoing pilot shortage, has increased instability in the airline industry. Now, the volatility of fuel prices due to the conflict in the Ukraine has forced the airline to reassess their position and they have made the difficult decision to withdraw from 29 communities nationwide," the news release states.
the release says the city of Cape Girardeau is still committed to major improvements to its airport, including a new terminal, new T-hangers and infrastructure improvements set to begin in the spring and summer of this year.
Barkley Regional Airport and the city of Cape Girardeau each say they will work closely with SkyWest and the Department of Transportation over the next few months to help make the transition to a new service provider a smooth one.