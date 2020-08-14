WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Family and friends recalled the North Carolina 5-year-old fatally shot while playing in his front yard as having a big smile and a big heart.
A funeral service was held Thursday night for Cannon Hinnant, who was shot as he rode his bicycle outside of his home last Sunday.
Merrill Race said his grandson was the type of kid who was always polite and kind of laid back, but a beautiful little kid.
Cannon’s youth pastor, Daryl High, said the boy was always a joy in Sunday school.
"His smile is huge. His personality is big you could not help to be changed when you met Cannon if a word wasn't said you can't help to be changed," High told Raleigh, North Carolina, NBC affiliate WRAL.
A neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, is charged with first-degree murder in Cannon's death.
Hinnant said his family is grateful for the community’s support, but he’s been disturbed by social media posts that suggest race was a factor in Cannon’s death.
“This is no racial issue,” Austin Hinnant told The Wilson Times. Cannon was white and Sessoms is Black. “It didn’t matter what color, male or female, he just had that love and joy in his heart,” he said. “He loved everyone.”
Sessoms’ parents said they believe their son was on drugs and having hallucinations at the time of the shooting, WRAL reports.
WRAL also reports that that a GoFundMe page has been set up for the Hinnant family. The page was created by Cannon's grandmother, Gwen Hinnant, to help with funeral expenses. The fundraiser page at a goal of raising $5,000. As of about 9 p.m. Friday, the page has raised more than $509,000.