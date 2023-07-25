HEALTH MINUTE — The Center for Disease Control recommends adults should get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per day, and new research from the American College of Cardiology has an explanation for it.
America has a growing sleep problem! “By 2018, a third of American slept less and I guess now, half of the people don’t sleep enough,” says Jagdish Khubchadani, a professor of Public Health at New Mexico State University.
Now the American College of Cardiology says poor sleep habits can shorten your life by as much as 5 years. Researchers found those who had healthy sleep habits were 21% less likely to die from heart disease, 19% less likely to die from cancer, and 30% less likely to die for any reason.
Khubchadani says we have a prescription for 7 hours of sleep.
Not getting enough sleep not only increases your risk for health conditions like heart disease and diabetes, but it can also put you at greater risk of being in a car crash by 33%. Experts also found taking prescribed sleep medications increases your risk for cancer by 35%.
A Canadian study says to try cognitive behavioral therapy instead of sleeping pills to fall asleep 9 to 30 minutes sooner.
“Health sleep habits can ensure that you’re getting a good quality sleep and are at lower risk for health problems.”
The study also found healthy sleep habits affect men more than women. Men who adopted healthy sleep habits had their life expectancy extended by 5 years, while women had their life expanded by 2.5 years.