MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A section of Slickback Road in Marshall County that has been closed since Tuesday morning is back open Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The road was closed at mile point 0.08 to a cross drain could be replaced just north of the Brewers Highway intersection.
The road reopened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, which is about a day earlier than the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it expected.
While the road is open, drivers are warned that they'll find a section of gavel surface at the worksite. The cabinet says the area crews excavated for the cross drain replacement will be left to settle for a month or more before crews cover it with an asphalt cap.