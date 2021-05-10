MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The south end of Slickback Road in Marshall County will be closed starting Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The road will be closed at mile point 0.08 for cross drain replacement just north of the intersection with Brewers Highway.
KYTC District 1 says the closure will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The road is expected to remain closed until around 3 p.m. Thursday.
The cabinet says there will be no marked detour, but drivers can self-detour using Wadesboro Road and Brewers Highway.