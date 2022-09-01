PADUCAH — Another superload will move down Interstate 24 Friday morning, heading eastward through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the superload will leave from Eddyville Riverport at about 7 a.m. on Friday, September 2.
The cabinet says the 16-ft wide specialized hauler is moving a 480 ton load in the second of six trips Edwards Rigging plans to make along the route. The cabinet says the superload will be moving at about 40 miles per hour and will be accompanied by a police escort and support vehicles.
According to the release, the superload will initially travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.
The cabinet says drivers who encounter the superload should remain patient and pay close attention to instructions from police escorts.