LOUISVILLE, KY — They regularly sleep for 20 hours a day, only use the bathroom once a week, have algae growing on their coats, and can travel at a MAXIMUM speed of 0.17 miles per hour.
No, we aren't talking about your weird neighbor- we're talking about sloths!
The Louisville Zoo announced Friday they are bringing back their beloved sloth experience for a limited time, and tickets will go on sale August 9.
The sloth experience lets you and four other people participate with zoo staff in preparing sloth meals, visit the indoor exhibit, get a photo with a sloth, and receive a small keepsake.
The experiences will begin at 1:30 p.m. on select dates and will last 30 -45 minutes each. They will not be cancelled for bad weather and there are not any ticket refunds or exchanges allowed.
According to the zoo, when sloth experiences were announced in fall of 2021, all of the tours were sold out within just a few days. Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased on this website, starting at 11 a.m. on August 9.