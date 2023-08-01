FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, the Kentucky State Police, and AAA are working together to promote the “Slow down move over” message through August 15. This message is being promoted to urge Kentuckians to slow down and move over for passing emergency vehicles when it is safe to do so.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary, Jim Gray says that the goal is to create a safe transportation system for all Kentuckians including first responders. “While some drivers may believe that moving over is just a courtesy, it is not, it’s the law.”
According to a news release from KOHS, Kentucky passed its Move Over law in 2003 requiring drivers to move over to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle with flashing lights. If changing lanes is impossible or unsafe, drivers must slow down and use caution. Failing to do so could result in fines, jail time, or both.
The law is meant to protect all first responders including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, safety service patrols, and towing vehicles.
“We’re used to working in dangerous situations; however our risk increases when a vehicle speeds past us,” says KSP Captain Paul Blanton. “Giving first responders the space we need allows us to perform our job safely and effectively.”
The Public Affairs manager for AAA Blue Grass, Lori Weaver Hawkins, says stay alert, slow down, and move over are three simple yet critical actions that will save lives.
Emergency personnel can only do so much to keep themselves safe on the side of the road. The rest of the responsibility falls on other motorists.