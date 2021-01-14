WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A small airplane landed in the median of Interstate 57, just north of the Interstate 24 Interchange overnight.
Williamson and Franklin County News reports a small Cessna plane landed in the median around 8:34 p.m. near mile marker 47 just south of Marion.
WFNC is reporting there was one pilot in the plane at the time of the accident and there were no injuries.
WFNC reports the plane is a Cessna 175 Skylark, registered to Kilo Aviation, according to registration details.
WFNC also reports an investigation is ongoing and there was minimum damage to the aircraft, but it's currently unclear if it's salvageable.
On their Facebook page, WFNC says both northbound lanes were closed as the plane made it's emergency landing.