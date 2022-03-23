BENTON, KY — The Small Business Administration will reopen the Business Recovery Center at the Joe Creason Center in Benton, Kentucky, on Thursday, the SBA has announced. There, people affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak can get in-person help with disaster loan applications.
The Benton BRC closed on March 16, but the SBA has decided to reopen it. The administration says the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until further notice.
While March 14 was the last day businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters could apply for physical damage disaster loans, SBA spokeswoman Sally Graham says a grace period is in effect until Monday, March 28.
"While the physical damage deadline has already passed, we are also under a grace period right now, so even if the disaster survivor has not applied, they can come in and talk with us about their physical damage and next steps to apply for a low-interest loan with the Small Business Administration," Graham says in an email sent to Local 6.
SBA representatives can also help people who have applied for physical damage loans get updates on their applications. If the SBA has requested more documents from an applicant, they can take those documents to the BRC, where representatives can scan the documents and add them to the application. Graham says representatives at the BRC will also be scheduling loan closings for applicants who've already completed the process.
Additionally, it's not too late for small businesses and nonprofits to apply for economic injury loans. Physical damage is not required to apply for economic injury disaster loans. The deadline for eligible Kentuckians affected by the December storm to apply for those loans is Sept. 12.
The announcement that the Benton BRC will reopen comes after the SBA on Monday reopened the BRC in Graves County. That location — at 1102 Paris Road, Suite 2, in Mayfield — is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. According to the SBA, that location is temporary and will permanently close at 4 p.m. on March 25.
SBA Business Recovery Centers are also available in Warren and Hopkins Counties. Those locations and hours of operation are:
Warren County
- Kummer/Little Recreation Center
- 333 College St., Bowling Green, KY 42101
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday
- Closed: Sunday
- Permanently Closes: April 29
- Western Kentucky University Center for Research and Development, WKU Business Accelerator Center
- 2413 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Closed: Saturday and Sunday
- Permanently Closes: April 29
Hopkins County
- Hopkins County Emergency Management
- 130 North Franklin, Madisonville, KY 42431
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday
- Closed: Sunday and Monday, April 4
- Permanently Closes: April 29