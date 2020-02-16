MAYFIELD, KY -- Small businesses make up the majority of the U.S. economy, according to the Small Business Administration.
A lot of memories are attached to these mom and pop shops. In Mayfield, Princess Theaters is a two-room movie theater that's been around for decades, but it's on the brink of closing.
Fellow small business owners are stepping in to save this community staple.
When owner Joe Smith bought the theater in 2005, it was his childhood dream, but then life happened.
"It's an uphill road to keep this place open. A big problem, it only has two screens and there are a lot of movies I can't play. Hopefully we'll see bigger and better things in the future," Smith said.
He said a projector broke one year and the next year, the other broke. Smith replaced them but has been struggling since.
"The Princess cinema.. it was in trouble. It needed our help," said Deanna Taylor, who owns a small business five miles away.
Sunday rush at Dinner Bell restaurant was full of people there for the food and fundraising. Taylor is giving half their Sunday proceeds to Princess Theaters.
"It hurts. We are all mom and pops. We start from nothing," Taylor said. "You get a place such as the Princess Theaters, myself I have so many memories there as a kid and then I've taken my kids there. We don't want to see that place go down. That man has put his whole life into that place."
Word got out and the community came together to do their part.
"I don't want to see it lost. The community needs our little theater," said Amy Hughes, a customer of Dinner Bell. She came by to eat and support the theater.
Other small businesses in Mayfield are pitching in like Supreme Auto Sales, Fristoes Grocery, Carrs Barn BBQ and New Wave Salon.
"I'm very optimistic," said Smith. "If I can get the theater out of debt and myself too because everything I own has been poured into this theater."
Local businesses are giving it all they've got to keep one of their own around.
Dinner Bell raised #$703 on Sunday. A Go Fund Me has been set up by theater employees and has raised several thousand dollars so far.