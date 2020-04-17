PADUCAH — Small businesses are struggling financially.
Many applied for a small business loan from the city of Paducah, and they are waiting to find out if they are approved.
Small-business owners said the need for help is urgent.
Normally, the tables at Mel's Diner are filled, but for the last four weeks, the restaurant has been offering curbside delivery.
Owner Steven Hyde said it is different.
"It's been slower than what I thought that it would be, but it's still nice," said Hyde. "Still worth keeping the door open for when people can come in and eat, and we're ready for them."
Hyde applied for Paducah's small business loan program. He is waiting to hear back. "I have a lot of hope, and somebody upstairs that I'm depending on pretty hard right now," he said.
He is not the only one.
Cassie Nesler is the owner of the Rustic Thread Boutique in Paducah. She also applied. Nesler said she misses the days of ringing people up and bagging items.
Her shop is closed, and all sales are online now.
"I'm trying not to cry every day. I'm just trying to stay positive, 'cause this is my only job," said Nesler. "This helps pay for my house and my bills. This is a one-woman show."
Ed White is the owner of Big Ed's. He is considering the loan, hoping things get back to normal quickly.
"That's what I got in the back of my mind. It's going to be like a grand opening. Everything is going to be, like, chaos," said White.
Local businesses are adapting to these tough times.
As they move forward during the pandemic, they are asking people to support them as they stay hopeful for the future.
All three businesses said once they are allowed to revert back to normal operations, they will be ready the next day.
The city of Paducah said the small business loans will be distributed in two weeks.